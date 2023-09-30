Insecurity: NDA graduates 707 Cadets as Tinubu tasks military on vigilance

By Muhammad Tijjani

President Bola Tinubu has urged the military to be more vigilant and committed to safeguarding the country.

The president said this on Saturday in Kaduna during the Passing Out Parade of 707 cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cadets commissioned into the armed forces were of the 70 Regular Course, and Direct Short Service Course 27 (Army) and 31 (Air Force).

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said his administration remained committed to addressing all security challenges and will support the military in that respect.

He reminded the military and all Nigerians that without vigilance, efforts to fortify and stabilise the country would remains unattainable.

Tinubu said that the new military officers “will find find themselves in a dynamic landscape which is marked by combat and regimental realities vastly different from those encountered by their predecessors.

“The future of our great country doesn’t only rest upon your valour, but also the curricula with which the warriors and scholars are formed.”

The president assured that the government would implemente programmes and policies to empower the citizens to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality, and terrorism.

Tinubu added that the administration was preparing for the food security crisis triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war, and responding to banditry attacks on farmers, natural flood disasters, and the repercussions of military coups.

“This administration has remained vigilant in devising

solutions to mitigate their impacts and enhance national security.

“At this critical juncture, we are embarking on a new era in our national defence and security strategy.

“It will be driven by a resolute commitment to confront the substantial threats and challenges that confront us within the West African subregion,” Tinubu added.

The president said he had directed all heads of defence and security institutions to unite in their efforts to protect the nation’s integrity and well being.

He added that as Chairman of the ECOWAS, the body was working diligently to enhance conflict management and development mechanisms in the region.

“Forging a path towards greater peace, stability, and progress across West Africa and beyond is not negotiable.

“While I acknowledge that we have made bold decisions to bolster our economy, even as some developed economies face the threat of recession, our commitment remains resolute.”

He also spoke on the government efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“We are intensifying our efforts to implement tangible measures that will alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

“Our immediate actions, such as reducing taxes on strategic manufacturing industries, distributing grains from the national reserve to vulnerable demographics, providing fertilizer and farm inputs, and extending soft loans to small and medium-scale industries, all serve as a clear message to our nation.

“We stand firmly with our citizens, determined to guide our country towards a path of accelerated economic growth and opportunities, where no one lives on handouts,” Tinubu pledged.

He commended the NDA for its immense contribution to national security and charged it to also invest in scientific research and technological innovations and develop prototypes and concepts to enhance national security. (NAN)

