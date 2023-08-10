Insecurity: Navy pledges to establish operational base in Enugu

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu, Aug. 10, 2023 (NAN) The Nigeria Navy has pledged to establish an operational base in Uzo Uwani Council Area of Enugu State to enhance its internal security.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said made the pledge when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Peter Mbah in Enugu on Thursday.

Ogalla, who said Navy had a base in Onitsha, Owerri Nta and Oguta, added that establishing base in Enugu would help in tackling insecurity and contribute to peace in the southeast region as well boost economic activities in Enugu.

He said that apart from its policing roles, Navy would extend its operations to cover Enugu State, more especially with the river at Uzo Uwani.

He said this would help to police the area which would help in attracting investors in the state.

While commending Mbah for his tenacity, commitment and dedication to service, especially the way he tackled the insecurity in the state since he was sworn in as governor, Ogalla urged him to support Navy towards providing the base in Enugu.

“It is our ultimate goal to ensure that security challenge faced in Enugu State is reduced to its barest minimum.

“I want to commend Gov. Mbah for his good relationship with Navy and other security agencies in the state,.

“The visit will cement the relationships, which has improved the general well-being of people of Enugu State,” he said.

He further assured the governor of Navy’s determination to carry out its mandate of securing the maritime, lives and property.

Responding, Mbah commended the tremendous support he had been receiving from the security agencies since he pronounced to end insecurity in Enugu.

The governor, who lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Ogalla to head Navy, said he made promises to Enugu people to serve them in next four years and grow the economy exponentially.

“We may not be able to achieve this promises without peace and security, t it is disheartening that someone outside Nigeria will be dictating to people when to go out and when to sit-at-home,” he said.

The governor who lauded Ogalla for promising to establish operational based in Enugu, appealed to Navy to also consider establishing Navy School in the state.

“We are going to provide support towards achieving all these and also work closely to actualize those promises,” Mbah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogalla was appointed in June 2023 by President Tinubu to succeed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo. (NAN)

