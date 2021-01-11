Insecurity: Navy inaugurates housing project to boost personnel morale

The Eastern Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a multi-million Naira housing projects in Calabar as one of its ways of boosting the morale of its personnel in the fight against security challenges in the country.

Speaking on Monday in Calabar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok Ete-Ibas, said that the housing projects would help in enhancing operational efficiency of navy personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housing projects include accommodation for doctors at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, accommodation housing for officers at Ikot Ansa, a one storey building for ratings at Akim Barracks and accommodation for the Chief Boatswain.

The Chief of the Naval Staff was represented at the occasion by Rear Adm. Perry Onwuzulike, the Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet of the Nigerian Navy.

“The 24 by one bedroom flat accommodation for doctors would enhance the operational efficiency of residents doctors working at the reference hospital.

“The 40 rooms one storey building apartment would also help navy personnel entering Calabar to have a rest at the facility to sort out themselves before finding new accommodation.

“This is supposed to serve as an accommodation room for the officers before sorting out another accommodation,” he said.

The Naval boss also inaugurated a 6 by 3 bedroom flats for officers association, and chief Boatswain’s mate house at the Akim Navy barracks.

“These are all infrastructural development projects as envisioned by the Chief of the Naval staff admiralty medal as encapsulated in a strategic directives.

“This is bringing to fruition his vision for infrastructural development for the entire Nigerian navy personnel.

“Obviously, if the welfare of the personnel is well taken care of, we expect optimum efficiency in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

NAN reports that the Acting Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Commodore Priston Efedue, was also in the team during the inauguration. (NAN)