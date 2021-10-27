Insecurity: National Assembly Christian Legislators fellowship prays for Nigeria

The National Assembly Christian Legislators’ Fellowship has called on all Nigerians to join the fellowship in praying for solution to the insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The President of the fellowship, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP-Taraba South), made the call while addressing newsmen at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bwacha announced that the 11th Edition of the annual National Breakfast, organised by the fellowship, will hold on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the National Assembly, room 022, Senate Wing.

The senator said that the event is titled `Faith in Jesus Christ in Times of Crisis’, explaining that the topic was chosen as an answer to the insecurity and all other challenges facing the country.

“The National Christian prayers is an annual event, organised by our fellowship, to pray for our country, to pray for our responsibilities as parliamentarians in ironing out legislations that will benefit the larger segment of the society.

“It was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which wreaked havoc on our economy, political and social spheres.

“The fellowship has decided to hold the 2021 edition via zoom on Thursday October 28, at 7 a.m through 9 a.m. to accommodate more persons while some will gather at room 022 Senate Wing.

“The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will be joining us, so are diplomats; you are all invited and we beg you to extend this invitation to all and sundry that you will be richly blessed,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church will be the guest speaker for the prayer session. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...