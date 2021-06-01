Senate President Ahmad Lawan says legislative interventions must be stepped-up by the National Assembly to protect Nigerians against the rising state of insecurity in the country.

Lawan made this known on Tuesday at plenary, when the Senate held a one-minute silence six times to honour Nigerians who lost their lives to various forms of insecurity in the country.

The senate president said it was important for the National Assembly to increase legislative interventions to reduce the number of deaths caused by criminal activities.

He said such interventions would be backed by collaborative efforts between the Legislature, Executive and Nigerians to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Let me observe that we have observed about six one minute silences and most of it was to pray for the repose of the souls of Nigerians who were murdered by criminals.

“It is very important that we step up our legislative intervention in ensuring that we protect the lives and properties of Nigerians to reduce the incidence of one-minute silence.

“I believe that the Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly, working together with the Executive and getting the support of Nigerians, we can bring the much needed succor to our people, and that is why we are here.” (NAN)

