Insecurity: Nasarawa Gov.’s wife organises prayer sessions 

Wife of the Nasarawa State governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, organised a one-day peace prayer sessions for God’s intervention over the  in the country

Speaking at the one-day prayer tagged ‘Peace Prayer for the Nation’ Sunday in Lafia, Sule said that it  was in compliance with the directive by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for women to pray.

Mrs Sule led the Muslim session of the prayer at the State Secretariat of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), while Mrs Sheila Tosan-Akabe, wife of the Deputy Governor  led the Christian session at the St Williams Catholic Cathedral Lafia.

The governor’s wife explained  that the wives of the 36 States governors had in a recent meeting agreed to organise women to pray for the nation.

“It was aimed to supporting our husbands for God to help them surmount the bedeviling the country.

“Without prayer we cannot achieve anything as a nation, hence the need for consistent prayer,” she said.

She added that the prayer was also going in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Similarly, Sheila Tosan-Akabe,  commended their husbands for working tirelessly everyday towards addressing the security and other challenges confronting the nation.

She said as Christian women, the least they could do was to support them through prayer and  called all and sundry to turn to God for a lasting solution.

Earlier, David Ajang, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia said leaders at all levels should intensify efforts towards addressing unemployment as a first step to tackle insecurity.

He noted that peace would not just  happen on its own would only be achieved leaders and followers work to make it happen.

“Government do something for the people, by generating that would make them unavailable for crime and would  take them off the streets.

“The unemployed youths roaming the streets of all communities across the 36 states of the country is a bomb waiting to explode,” the Bishop added.

He, therefore, called on government at all levels to do something urgently towards addressing the challenges expecially of the youths before the situation gets out of control.

The Bishop commended Mrs Sule and the wife of the Deputy Governor for organising the peace prayer for peace and unity in the state.

He said that more prayer was needed especially at this for God to intervene in the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

The News of  Muslim Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Muslim and Christian prayer  sessions featured prayers  from different women groups for peace, unity and development of the country. (NAN)

