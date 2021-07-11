Insecurity: Nasarawa Gov.’s wife organises prayer sessions 

Wife of the Nasarawa State governor, Hajiya Salifat Sule, has organised a one-day peace prayer sessions for God’s intervention over the security challenges in the country

Speaking at the one-day prayer tagged ‘Peace Prayer for the Nation’ on Sunday in Lafia, Sule said that it was in compliance with the directive by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for women to pray.

Mrs Sule led the Muslim session of the prayer at the State Secretariat of Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), while Mrs Sheila Tosan-Akabe, wife of the Deputy Governor led the Christian session at the St Williams Catholic Cathedral Lafia.

The governor’s wife explained that the wives of the 36 States governors had in a recent meeting agreed to organise women to pray for the nation.

“It was aimed to supporting our husbands for God to help them surmount the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Without prayer we cannot achieve anything as a nation, hence the need for consistent prayer,” she said.

She added that the prayer was also going on in all the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Similarly, Sheila Tosan-Akabe, commended their husbands for working tirelessly everyday towards addressing the security and other challenges confronting the nation.

She said as Christian women, the least they could do was to support them through prayer and called on all and sundry to turn to God for a lasting solution.

Earlier, David Ajang, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia said leaders at all levels should intensify efforts towards addressing youth unemployment as a first step to tackle insecurity.

He noted that peace would not just happen on its own but would only be achieved when leaders and followers work to make it happen.

“Government most do something for the young people, by generating employment that would make them unavailable for crime and would take them off the streets.

“The unemployed youths roaming the streets of all communities across the 36 states of the country is a time bomb waiting to explode,” the Bishop added.

He, therefore, called on government at all levels to do something urgently towards addressing the challenges expecially of the youths before the situation gets out of control.

The Bishop commended Mrs Sule and the wife of the Deputy Governor for organising the peace prayer for peace and unity in the state.

He said that more prayer was needed especially at this time for God to intervene in the numerous challenges bedeviling the country.

The News Agency of Muslim Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Muslim and Christian prayer sessions featured prayers from different women groups for peace, unity and development of the country. (NAN)

