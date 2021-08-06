Insecurity: NARC develops non-kinetic solutions, graduates top-level officers

As part of efforts to proffer non-kinetic solutions to the nation’s security challenges, the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), has graduated 22 top-level officers from its Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 3/2020.

According to the course highlight, the 11 months Executive Programme was designed for top-level senior officers in the military and their equivalents in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The participants comprised four Major General and four Brigadier Generals from Nigerian army, one Commodore from navy and while the remaining participants came from other security, paramilitary and government agencies.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said that the idea to conduct the course was borne out of the desire for capacity development.

He added that it was also for the need to feel a noticeable gap in the top echelon of security services of the Nigerian army.

The participants were awarded the membership and fellowship of the centre as well as master’s degree by the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Postgraduate School.

The COAS was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje.

He said the course was designed to enhance knowledge skills and competence of participants to enable them formulate, implement and evaluate policies and manage human and material resources in all forms of organisation.

According to him, the idea of building human capacity by the various organisations is in tandem with global trends as capacity development is crucial for any organisation with a vision for progress.

“Indeed, the key concepts of strategic leadership management and policies have all become reoccurring industries in the daily activities of all organisations.

“As strategic leaders and members of the top echelon of your services and agencies, you are expected to continually articulate this concept at the back of your mind.

“To enable you effectively harness human and material resources directly under your control for positive performance.

“It is important for me to remind you that this executive programme is unique as it is designed to stimulate your inner mind to the realities of our environment.

“It marries up and bridging the gap between theoretical concepts and robust field experiences you have gained over the years,” he said.

The COAS commended the centre for the successful completion of the course while urging the participants to use the course to successfully navigate organisational and national challenges using acceptable research methodologies and tools.

He said the course would also enable them deploy more scientific and practical approaches to manage their lives as well as their organisations effectively.

The Director-General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said there was need to develop workable solutions to the nation’s security challenges internally.

Wahab said that the course was about finding solution through non-kinetic angle, in addition to the use of weapons and other means.

“Yes, there is need to use weapons but other aspects have to come in and to be able to do those other things, you must understand what the policy is because the policy itself is a constraint.

“You must understand the policy and then you must be able to manage your men through appropriate strategy that you have employed.

“Those are the things we took them through including the psychology of work place and of men,” he said.

Wahab expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the course, adding that attitude of the participants to finding solutions had changed positively.

He thanked the chief of army staff for sustaining the support for the centre to continue to deliver on its mandate.

He also commended other services as well as other security and paramilitary agencies for their confidence in the centre by sending participants to the centre. (NAN)

