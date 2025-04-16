Insecurity: Mutfwang bans night grazing in Plateau 

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has banned night grazing in all parts of the state following the spate of attacks and killings in some communities.

By Polycarp Auta

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has banned night grazing in all parts of the state following the spate of attacks and killings in some communities.

Mutfwang issued the ban in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday in Jos over the prevailing security challenge in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that on April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in Manguna District of the locality.

Similarly, gunmen on Sunday attacked Zike and Kimakpa communities of Kwall District, Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa.

In both incidents, the attackers killed scores and destroyed many houses and other properties.

The governor also restricted the movement of cattle on vehicles in all parts of the state as from 7:00p.m.

He explained that the move aimed at curbing the rising security challenges in the state.

“To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I hereby announce that effective Wednesday, April 16, night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited.

“Also, transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00p.m. The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00p.m. to 6:00a.m across the state until further notice,” he said

The governor, who assured residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, promised to support the security agencies in the state.

Mutfwang, who also insisted that the killings were not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment towards achieving lasting peace in the state.

He promised to constitute a fact-finding committee comprising of respected independent voices, to investigate the root causes of the violence and offer actionable recommendations. (NAN)