Insecurity: Military will restore normalcy, DHQ reassures Nigerians

…Says troops neutralize 36 terrorists, arrested 137 gunmen, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba has assured that the military would restore normalcy in the country.

Maj-Gen Buba who made this known in a statement Thursday in Abuja, said it is the priority of Nigerian military to put an end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He revealed that within the two weeks the military have recorded notable success in the fight against insecurity, oil theft and other criminalities across the country.



He said,”The military has no greater priority than to restore normalcy and put an end to security challenges across the country. The men and women of the military have answered a call to duty to fight the perpetrators of these evil to submission. We are in a good fight, and must flush them out from amongst us.

“During the week and as at 3 August 2023, the military neutralized 36 terrorists, arrested 137 gunmen, 3 gunrunners, 2 kidnappers, 6 collaborators, 15 perpetrators of oil theft and recovered the sum of N3,177,650.00 as well as rescued 140 kidnapped hostages.

“In the course of operations across the country troops recovered a total number of 37 weapons and 370 ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 16 Ak47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 6 dane guns, 3 fabricated rifles, 2 locally made pistol, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 9 AK47 magazines and 2 G3 magazines, 8 vehicles, 45 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones, 925 machetes, 151 machete sharpeners.

“Others include: 61 dugout pits, 32 wooden boats, 87 storage tanks, one speedboat, 32 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engine, one generator, 2 pumping machines, 36 illegal refining sites, 310,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 14,675 litres Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 Dual Purpose Kerosine and 5 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.”





