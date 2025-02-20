Insecurity: Media, military must collaborate for national interest – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between the military and the media.

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasised the importance of a strong partnership between the military and the media.

According to Musa, both institutions play crucial roles in national development and stability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he spoke on Thursday in Kaduna at a symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council.

Musa, represented by Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Kanah, One Division Garrison Commander, underscored the need for synergy between the military and the media, especially in addressing the evolving security threats and insurgency in the country.

He said, “The media are vital in shaping public perception, disseminating accurate information, and fostering national unity.

“While the military safeguards national sovereignty and security, the media ensure accountability and transparency.

“However, challenges such as misinformation, sensationalism, and distrust often strain this relationship.”

Musa stressed the need for continuous engagement, capacity-building, and structured communication between both institutions.

According to him, responsible journalism can help counter false narratives that threaten national security, while the military must also embrace transparency and open communication.

Musa added, “Regular workshops, media literacy programs within the security sector, and structured communication channels will help bridge the gap and foster trust.

“A well-informed public, guided by accurate journalism, will contribute to a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.”

In his address, Gov. Uba Sani, represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Prof. Bello Ayuba, urged journalists to take proactive measures in curbing misinformation on social media.

He said that the proliferation of fake news and misleading contents on digital platforms were threatening credible journalism.

“The NUJ has been a reliable partner in promoting good governance, highlighting achievements, and pointing out flaws constructively,” the Governor stated.

Sani urged journalists to take the lead in sanitising the social media space by upholding ethical reporting and guiding public discourse responsibly.

Earlier, NUJ Kaduna Chairman, Alhaji AbdulGafar Alabelewe, said the symposium was organised to enhance the capacity of journalists and prepare them for the future of the profession.(NAN)