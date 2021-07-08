Insecurity: Matawalle promises effective utilisation of FG’s Digital Emergency call centers

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says his administration will utilise the three digital emergency call centres provided by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to end banditry activities in the state.



Matawalle said this in a statement by his Director-General of Media, Mr Yusuf Idris, in Gusau on Wednesday.



The governor made this known when he visited the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Abuja on Wednesday.



He said his administration was determined to utilise the digital emergency call centers to the maximum and ensure that the purposes to which they were established are achieved.



He explained that technology played a vital role in securing societies for which his government resolved to utilise all the centres constructed in the state in order to bring an end to banditry activities and other criminalities in the state.



He added that with proper utilisation of the new system, the country will return to its old glory of peaceful coexistence where every citizen will live peacefully with one another irrespective of tribe or region.



Matawalle also appreciated the minister’s digital support in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state in particular and nationally.



He further stated that the centres will in addition, create job opportunities to the teeming ICT application and design compliant youths throughout the state.



Responding, the Ministers of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Ali Pantami, said all the centres provided in Zamfara were specially for security and employment purposes and that they will go into full operations very soon.



He commended the governor for his efforts tackling insecurity and the state government’s development drive of moving Zamfara forward.



During the visit, the governor was accompanied by former Rep. member, Aminu Jaji and the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Lawal Maradun among others. (NAN)

