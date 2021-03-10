Insecurity: Matawalle cautions media houses against unverified reports  

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has advised media houses always verify their reports on security before publishing or broadcasting them.

Matawalle gave the advice statewide broadcast Gusau on Tuesday.

He said the state government noted with dismay some unverified reports from both the broadcast and print media security situation of the state.

“We appreciate the efforts of journalists the state the ongoing peace dialogue process with bandits, but we want you be professional always while carrying out your duties,” Matawalle said.

He also condemned the of social platforms for spreading fake news on insecurity.

He described this act as sabotaging the efforts of government and security agencies addressing the dwindling security challenges the state.

Matawalle, however, described recent visit President Muhammadu Buhari recent security challenges in the state as fruitful.

“You know, my four-day visit to Abuja led to the introduction of several security measures by the Federal Government.

“I am calling people of the state to cooperate with government and security agencies while implementing the measures,” he said. (NAN)

