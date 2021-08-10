Insecurity: Masari advocates exploration of mineral deposits

August 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has advocated exploration of solid mineral deposits to job opportunities and boost national economy as a panacea to insecurty.

Masari made call in a statement issued by Malam Abdu Labaran, Director General, Media and Publicity to governor, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday evening in Katsina.

It said Masari stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, in Abuja.

The governor noted that the agitations for resource and restructuring would be addressed the nation’s resources were fully harnessed and exploited.

According Masari, every state in the country is sufficiently endowed with one mineral resource or the other, but they were not fully tapped.

He solicited for the of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to assist in harnessing the huge solid mineral deposits in Katsina state.

The governor pledged to provide an enabling environment for the exploration of the minerals by genuine .

The statement also quoted the minister as reminding state governments that mineral resources, wherever they are found, are constitutionally entrusted to the Federal Government to manage on behalf of Nigerians.

Olamoleka said it was therefore wrong for any state to claim ownership of mineral resources found territory. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,