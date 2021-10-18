Insecurity: Makinde assures security agencies of more support

The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Monday pledged his administration’s continue support security agencies in their fight against in the state and Nigeria in general.


Makinde made the pledge on Monday, while receiving AVM Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos, in his office, at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.


The governor said the country had been going through a difficult period and that the current set of leaders of in the country had been quite challenged.


He said that the names of members of the Armed Forces would be written in gold for their efforts in stemming the tide of at this point in the nation’s history.


The governor also lauded the Nigerian Air Force for its unalloyed cooperation in keeping the state safe, noting that his administration had been enjoying a cordial relationship the Air Force.


He reiterated his commitment upgrade the Ibadan Airport, saying that plans were in top gear extend the runway from the current 2.7 kilometres 3.3 kilometres to enable bigger aircrafts to land.


Makinde said that his administration would continue expand the footprints of the Nigerian Air Force in the state.


“We are excited that we are expanding the footprint of the Nigerian Air Force here the planned Air Force Base which we have donated land for.


“Whenever the Chief of Air Staff is ready, we are ready do the groundbreaking.


“All the roads leading the Airport have been awarded and we are just waiting for the contractors mobilise sites,” the governor stated.


Earlier, Ohwo who led other Air Force officers on the courtesy visit, assured the governor that the Air Force would be willing and ready contribute its quota ensure that South-West, specifically Oyo State, is safe.


He appreciated the governor for supporting Air Force, in the donations of a piece of land for the Air Force Base, new school building, transformer and other equipment. (NAN)

