Insecurity: LGA in Ondo bans Okada operation

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State has banned the operation of commercial motorcycles in the area from 6:00 pm to 6:00 a m.

Mr Akinrinwa Igbekele, Chairman, Okitipupa LGA told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Okitipupa, that the decision was to tighten security in the area.

He said that it was a proactive measure to address the challenges of kidnapping, robbery and other vices in the state.

Igbekele said a monitoring team had been deployed to arrest and impound any motorcycle that violated the law.

“We have witnessed insecurity in other areas in the state, although we have not witnessed such here, but that does not mean we should fold our hands and watch.

“We banned Okada from 6:00 p.m to 6:00 a.m. as a proactive measure to arrest any insecurity and other vices here,” Igbekele said

He, however, said that the council was collaborating with all security agencies to respond promptly to any security breach. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

