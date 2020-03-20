Insecurity: LG supports Vigilante group with 20 motorcycles

Borgu Local Government Council in Niger, has donated 20 Bajaj motorcycles to members of the Vigilante group in New Bussa, to support their efforts in tackling insecurity in the area.Alhaji Adamu Usama, the council’s Vice Chairman told newsmen on Friday at the local government headquarters in New Bussa, that the motorcycles were distributed to the local security outfit on Monday.

“The council decided to distribute the motorcycles to the vigilante members in order to fight armed banditry in our area,” he said.Usama said that the measure would go a long way in ensuring security of lives and property in the area.

The vice chairman said, before now, the council had sponsored a joint police and army patrol in the area to secure lives and property.He assured the people of the area of the council’s commitment to ensure their safety at all times.Usama lauded the support of the Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Mohammed Kitoro IV in tackling insecurity in the area.

“I want to thank the Emir for being part of the community policing patrol team, patrolling New Bussa in the night,” he said.The vice chairman enjoined the people of the area to desist from harbouring criminals, saying that anyone caught would be made to face the law.He advised people of the area to always report criminals in their midst to security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)