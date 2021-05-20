An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, has called on governments at all levels to create job opportunities for youths to tackle spike of insecurity in the country.Ahmed, who made the appeal in Ilorin on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said youths must be gainfully employed in order to reduce security issues in the country.According to him, majority of the youth population are idle and can be easily lured into perpetuating dangerous acts by any group.“Government must wake up and invest on youths to safe the soul of the country. Embark on job creation for youths and witness end to insecurity in the country.“

Jobless youths can be easily tricked to accept any deadly offer for survival. Most of them are graduates who are roaming around the streets.“Insecurity can be tackle in so many ways, it is not only sending troops out to go after them. Through job creation, insecurity can be reduced tactically,” he said.The legal practitioner,

however, called on government to prioritise youths in their plans to ensure a safer society.The lawyer also said youths empowerment programme would go a long way to secure a better future for the youths.“Government must empower the youths by enrolling them for entrepreneurship and skill acquisition programmes.“

When the youths are jobless, there is tendency to witness high rate of crime and insecurity in the country,” he said.He however called on the youths to stop waiting for government to do everything for them and also learn entrepreneurship skills to be self dependent. (NAN)

