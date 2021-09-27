Insecurity: Lawmaker urges Kaduna governemt to deploy drones

Yusuf Mugu, a lawmaker in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has urged the state government to deploy drones to end bandit attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Mugu (PDP-Kaura) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that this had become necessary following attack the attack of Madamai community in Kaura Local Aovernment Area.

More than 30 people were reportedly killed by suspected bandits in the attack.

“It is saddening that in this era of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) where modern equipment like drones can easily be used to end the attacks, the unfortunate incident continued unabated.

“I plead with authorities concerned to deploy drones, identify flash areas and engage this fearless armed militia that had been killing innocent people in our rural communities.

“What is more worrisome is that the attackers started operation around 4 p.m.,’’ he said.

“The people are completely devastated while the affected village and neighboring communities are being dessert for fear of the unknown,’’ Mugu added.

The lawmaker, however, commended the state government for its efforts in addressing the challenge, but urged it to take proactive steps in putting an end to the menace.

He urged the bereaved families and affected community to take solace in God and resist any thought of taking the laws into their hands.(NAN)

