Insecurity: Lawmaker urges Kaduna governemt to deploy drones

Yusuf Mugu, a lawmaker in Kaduna State House of Assembly, has urged state government to deploy drones to end bandit attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Mugu (PDP-Kaura) told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that this had become necessary following attack attack of Madamai community in Kaura Local Aovernment Area.

More than 30 people were reportedly killed by suspected bandits in attack.

“It saddening that in this era of Information and Technology (ICT) where modern equipment like drones can easily be used to end attacks, unfortunate incident unabated.

plead with authorities concerned to deploy drones, identify flash areas and engage this fearless armed militia that had been killing innocent people in our rural communities.

“What more worrisome that attackers started operation around 4 p.m.,’’ he said.

people are completely devastated while affected village and neighboring communities are being dessert for fear of unknown,’’ Mugu added.

lawmaker, however, state government for its efforts in addressing the challenge, but urged it to take proactive steps in putting an end to the menace.

He urged the bereaved families and affected community to take solace in God and resist any thought of taking the laws into their hands.(NAN)

