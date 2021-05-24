Insecurity: Landlords urge support for govt’s efforts in Imo

The Imo Landlords Association, an umbrella body of all property owners in the state, has urged residents to support ’s efforts in the against insecurity.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the Association’s secretary, Mr Nnodim Ibegbu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.

Ibegbu, who frowned at social media reports alleging the random arrest of Imo residents by security operatives,  urged the public to discountenance such reports.

He added all hands should be on deck in order for the country to overcome its current challenges.

“Dear fellow Imo residents, let me inform you social media reports which said there are directives to to arrest and/or shoot residents of the state are fake and unfounded.

state has peaceful and secure, the presence of security men on streets guarantees the hoodlums and their sponsors are in trouble with this development.

”He called on residents of the state to move about freely and pursue lawful endavours without fear or hindrance, adding that evidence abounds of the ’s commitment to safety of lives and property.

“At extended security briefing, the Landlords Association briefed on the revised security mechanism set up in the state to ensure peace and on behalf of our members we extend this assurance that Imo state is safe,” he added. (NAN)

