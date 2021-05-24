The Imo Landlords Association, an umbrella body of all property owners in the state, has urged residents to support government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity.

This is contained in a press release, signed by the Association’s secretary, Mr Nnodim Ibegbu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Sunday.

Ibegbu, who frowned at social media reports alleging the random arrest of Imo residents by security operatives, urged the public to discountenance such reports.

He added that all hands should be on deck in order for the country to overcome its current challenges.

“Dear fellow Imo residents, let me inform you that social media reports which said that there are directives to security agents to arrest and/or shoot residents of the state are fake and unfounded.

“Our state has been peaceful and secure, the presence of security men on our streets guarantees that the hoodlums and their sponsors are in trouble with this development.

”He called on residents of the state to move about freely and pursue lawful endavours without fear or hindrance, adding that evidence abounds of the government’s commitment to safety of lives and property.

“At our extended security briefing, the Landlords Association was briefed on the revised security mechanism set up in the state to ensure peace and on behalf of our members we extend this assurance that Imo state is safe,” he added. (NAN)

