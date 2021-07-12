Insecurity: KTHA urges govt. to rehabilitate road in communities

Katsina State House of Assembly has called on the state government to rehabilitate the road linking six communities in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

The assembly made the call during its plenary on Monday, presided by the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Tasi’u Maigari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call followed a motion presented by the member representing Bakori constituency, Dr Ibrahim Kurami.

Kurami said that this was his second time to present such a motion in 2021 seeking for rehabilitation of the road.

According to him, condition of the road has made it difficult for security personnel to access some of the communities whenever there is attack by bandits

“These affected communities have borders with Faskari and Kankara Local Government Areas. As you know, those areas are being disturbed by the bandits.

“Whenever there is an attack, security personnel from Bakori find it difficult to move because of the bad condition of the road,’’ he said.

The lawmaker further said that the poor condition of the road had also made it difficult for people to convey farm produce to markets outside the areas.

“It is also affecting business activities in the area because most of the people are either farmers or traders, hence we need the government to come to our aid.

“The affected communities include; Gangaren Makurdi, Jargaba, Unguwar Daga, Baushe, Gidan Kanawa and Kandarawa.” he said.

After series of deliberations by the lawmakers, the assembly adopted the motion and called on the state government to rehabilitate the road. (NAN)

