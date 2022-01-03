Insecurity: Katsina Police Command recovers 109 anti-aircraft ammunition, others

The  Police Command  in Katsina State said that  it recovered no less  than 109 Anti-Aircraft Ammunition (AA) and other items from bandits between January and  December 2021 in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday in Katsina.

said that 999 suspects were arrested across the state, 109 anti-aircraft ammunition and four GPMG were recovered during  the period under review.

“Also, 44 AK-47 rifles, LAR rifle, G3 rifle, 20 locally-made guns and 689 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition used by AK-47 rifle, 1,243 domestic animals which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and donkey were equally recovered from hoodlums.

“A of 999 suspects were arrested in connection with 608 cases, out of which 874 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the state.

“Also, a of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested, 145 suspects charged to court 12 suspects are undergoing investigation.

” Equally, 65 suspected kidnappers were arrested, 63 charged to court two are still  under investigation.

“We succeeded in arresting 244 suspected rustlers, of which 230 suspects had been charged to court 14 are under investigation,” said.

Isa noted that in the course of the campaign, 38 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles five police officers lost their lives.

According to him, 246 suspects were arrested in 195 cases of rape and unnatural offences, with 63 victims rescued in four cases of human trafficking and transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano State.

The  spokesperson explained that the command rescued 215 kidnapped victims 20 suspected stolen vehicles and 18 stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were recovered during the period under review. (NAN)

