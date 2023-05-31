Insecurity: Kaduna Governor meets security heads

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Wednesday met with heads of security agencies to articulate new approaches in tackling the security challenges in the state.

The governor told nesmen shortly after the close door meeting in Kaduna that his his major concern remained the safety and welfare of the people.

residents and visitors to ensure that the everywhere was safe and fully secured for economic and social progress of the state.

“We believe it is very important to look at the security situation across the state.

“I am quite impressed by the effort of all the security agencies as they have been doing very well; I am happy with the level of their coordination,” he said.

“The meeting looked at the security situation generally as it affects the citizens,” the governor said

He assured that the tempo of operation would be sustained and his government will continue to give all necessary support to the security agencies.

“But one of the important area is to engage the general public on security issues, because we believe that security is a collective responsibility.

“We will try as much as possible to support the security agencies and engage the citizens so that they can also have confidence in the effort being put together towards salvaging the situation,” Uba Sani said. (NAN)