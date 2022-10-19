Insecurity: Joint training, information sharing key to surmount challenge – Maj. Gen. Ali

By Chimezie Godfrey

The General Officer Commanding (GOC)3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has said continuous joint training and sharing of intelligence information among security agencies are key to ending security challenges in the country.

He made this know on Tuesday while declaring open a one week 3 Division Operations Planing Cadre for junior leadership officers in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Major General Ali noted that the training was necessary to build the capabilities and competence required of junior leaders to successfully plan, execute operations and promote synergy as well as cooperation among the security agencies.

The GOC/Commander OPSH, further noted, the programme as being deliberately tailored to focus on inter-agency cooperation in a multi-joint environment, junior leadership skills, Media Operations, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

He revealed that the theme of the Cadre which is Capacity Building and Cooperation Approach: A Key to Overcoming the Current Security Challenges is in tandem with the Chief of Army Staff Vision for ” A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.”

Delivering his welcome address, the Commander 6 Brigade Jalingo, Brigadier General Etim said the seminar has provided a rare opportunity for junior Commanders to interact and share professional knowledge required to confront security challenges in the region. He revealed that the security challenges confronting the nation requires sincere collaboration among relevant security stakeholders.

Delivering a lecture on understanding the Key issues and Security Analysis in a Multi-joint Environment, the guest speaker, Brigadier General IG Lassa noted the positive impact of sharing intelligence information among the security agencies.

Also speaking on the topic ” Enhancing Junior Leadership through the Development of Warriors Ethos”, the guest speaker, Lieutenant Colonel OU Lawal noted the characteristics of warriors ethos to be tough mindedness, tireless motivation, unceasing vigilance and willingness to sacrifice one’s life for his country.

Participants for the seminar were drawn from the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Immigration Service. Others were National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigerian Correctional Service among others.

Highlight of the event were presentation of lectures, souvenirs as well as interactive sessions.

