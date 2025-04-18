Insecurity: Jigawa CP holds meeting with service commanders, council chairmen

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Jigawa, Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, has held a strategic security meeting with service Commanders and chairmen of the 27 local governments in the state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police command Spokesman, SP Lawan Shiisu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Dutse, on Friday.

Shiisu said the meeting was part of the command’s move to strengthen inter-agencies efforts and to mobilize support for the state’s security forces.

He explained that the meeting provided a unified platform for all stakeholders to review current security challenges and chart a common path forward.

The spokesman quoted the CP as emphasizing the need for a holistic and proactive approach to tackle crime and to maintain law and order across the state.

“All hands must be on deck. Security is a collective responsibility, and today’s meeting marks a significant step in fostering the synergy we need across security agencies, local governments, and community leaders,” the CP was quoted as saying.

Shiisu added that the council chairmen, who attended the meeting, unanimously agreed to provide necessary support for security initiatives directly or material assistance.

According to him, the chairmen reiterated their commitment to working closely with security agencies in their respective areas in order to ensure the effective implementation of agreed-upon strategies.

“The service commanders are those of the Nigerian Army (NA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), and other agencies.

“This renewed cooperation demonstrates stakeholders’ firm commitment to creating a safer and more secure state through shared responsibility and mutual support,” Shiisu said.

Also, the Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mr Usman Muhammad emphasized the importance of timely intelligence sharing, resource support, and community vigilance in securing the state.

Muhammad, who praised the CP’s leadership, promised that the state government would continue to support all coordinated security efforts.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)