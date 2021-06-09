Insecurity: JEPUN lauds peace initiative of ex President Obasanjo, Sultan, others

The Justice and Equity for and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN) has endorsed the Interfaith Initiative for , led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others.

This is contained a statement jointly signed by JEPUN Chairman, Sen. Saminu Turaki, Deputy Chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and its Executive , Mr Tony Uranta on Wednesday Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative meeting, billed for Thursday, June 10 .

The meeting, which aimed to seek solutions to the hydra-headed challenges facing the nation, is being convoked by Obasanjo and other leaders of the initiative.

Other leaders of the initiative are, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, former Head of State , Abdusalami Abubakar and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of , Bishop John Onaiyekan.

NAN reports that JEPUN, a premier pan-Nigerian organisation, was birthed early in 2019 and focused on building a united Nigeria on the of justice, equity and fairness.

JEPUN, however, said was heartened by the move of the statesmen to join in seeking solutions to the nation’s challenges.

said that issues on the agenda of the meeting which included, national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress were very apt.

noted that although the challenges facing the country were many, varied and seem daunting, they were not insurmountable.

It stated that this would be achievable if men and women of goodwill and good conscience honestly sought to find solutions and earnestly to see that recommendations were followed through.

“We wish the conveners the best of outcomes.

“We also urge all Nigerians to give this initiative full backing; and, pray that deliberations will yield fruitful results which will be immensely beneficial to our nation,” JEPUN stated. (NAN)

