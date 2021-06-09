Insecurity: JEPUN lauds peace initiative of ex President Obasanjo, Sultan, others

The Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN) has endorsed the Interfaith Initiative for Peace, led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by JEPUN Chairman, Sen. Saminu Turaki, Deputy Chairman, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and its Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Uranta on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the peace initiative meeting, billed for Thursday, June 10 in Abuja.

The meeting, which aimed to seek solutions to the hydra-headed challenges facing the nation, is being convoked by Obasanjo and other leaders of the initiative.

Other leaders of the peace initiative are, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, former Head of State , Abdusalami Abubakar and Emeritus Catholic Cardinal of Abuja, Bishop John Onaiyekan.

NAN reports that JEPUN, a premier pan-Nigerian organisation, was birthed early in 2019 and focused on building a united Nigeria on the foundation of justice, equity and fairness.

JEPUN, however, said it was heartened by the move of the statesmen to join in seeking solutions to the nation’s challenges.

It said that issues on the agenda of the meeting which included, national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress were very apt.

It noted that although the challenges facing the country were many, varied and seem daunting, they were not insurmountable.

It stated that this would be achievable if men and women of goodwill and good conscience honestly sought to find solutions and engage earnestly to see that their recommendations were followed through.

“We wish the conveners the best of outcomes.

“We also urge all Nigerians to give this initiative their full backing; and, pray that their deliberations will yield fruitful results which will be immensely beneficial to our nation,” JEPUN stated. (NAN)