Insecurity: Interior Ministry Plans Retreat to Address Challenges

Disturbed by increasing security challenges in the country, the Ministry of Interior is planning to hold its annual security retreat to provide robust platform of engagement of critical stakeholders to address issues that pose threats to internal security.

Addressing the members of the Retreat Planning Committee at the inauguration ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore tasked the members to put in their best for the national assignment. He also urged them to surpass the achievements of the last Committee by ensuring that this year’s stakeholders security gathering will be a success.

Belgore made reference to last edition’s retreat and charged the Committee to leverage monitoring and evaluation report to improve their assignment based on recommendations and observations.

Last edition of security retreat took place in Ilorin, Kwara State and deliberations and recommendations arrived at are being implemented to improve security challenges facing the country.

Belgore admitted that security agencies are overstretched by numerous challenges which he said were not insurmountable , while he encouraged citizens to support security agencies to deal with issues of insecurity.

The Retreat Planning Committee is saddled with the responsibility to identify venue of the next event and stakeholders to participate among other functions with a view to organising a successful annual gathering.

Members of the Committee were drawn from paramilitary agencies including Nigerian Immigration Service, NSCDC, Federal Fire Service and Nigerian Correctional Service. Other were management staff of the Ministry.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

