Insecurity: Interior Ministry adopts data fusion for synergy

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved establishment of Data Fusion Center to improve synergy between the four para-military agencies under the supervision of the Ministry.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore during the inauguration of the Committee to expedite action on the implementation of the proposed project.

Belgore noted that the Data Fusion Center to be domiciled in the Ministry would serve as a point of harmonization and integration of information gathering and sharing.

“…the purpose of the Data Fusion Center is to provide aggregation, analysis and dissemination point for classified and unclassified data relevant to all crimes and harzards in relation to intelligence approaches,” -Belgore emphasized.

He said further that the project would also put in place necessary data bank for the operations of the four services/agencies while maintaining synergy with the Office of the Security Adviser (ONSA), and other relevant security outfits to fight crimes more effectively.

Belgore used the occasion to appreciate level of technological innovations being deployed by the four para-military agencies notably, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), NSCDC, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and Federal Fire Service. He however challenged them to improve and digitize their operations for seamless data and intelligence sharing.

Belgore serves as the Chairman of the Committee. Other members were drawn from the four para-military agencies, the servics Board, and representatives from relevant departments of the Ministry.

The Committee has two months from the date of inauguration to finalize terms of reference that will culminate in full fledged operation of the Data Fusion Center.

