Insecurity in Oyo: Reps want assailants of Igangan town prosecuted

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police arrest and prosecute assailants who invaded lgangan town in Ibarapa Local Government Area of state, killing innocent lives and destroying properties.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the was sequel the unanimous adoption of a motion by . Muraina Ajibola (PDP-) at plenary, on Tuesday.


The motion was co-sponsored by all the lawmakers from the South-west geopolitical zone.


Moving the motion earlier, Ajibola said that suspected armed invaded lgangan town at the wee hours of Saturday, June 5.


He said that the assailants in their large numbers invaded the town on motorcycles and allegedly opened fire without any provocation on innocent, defenseless and harmless indigenes.


“It is alleged that over 50 harmless indigenes of the town were killed in cold blood and about 90 others sustained life threatening and 50 houses including the palace of the Oba of the town (Asigangan of lgangan) was set ablaze.


“Also, petrol filling stations, houses, shops with goods inside, trucks with goods inside and other properties worth millions of Naira, were razed ashes by the marauders, “he said.


The said that the Ibarapa axis of , has been the hotbed of several violent clashes between the and the indigenous farmers.


He said that Igangan town appeared to the epicentre of these crises.


According to him, all attempts by the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to find a permanent solution to the crises, appear not to successful so far.


Ajibola said that because of the last , residents of Igangan town and lbarapa axis of 0yo, were relocating from the town in droves.


He said that the relocation was likely to paralyse the economic and social activities of the area.


The said that the could escalate the already tensed security situation in lgangan town, if the assailants were not apprehended and brought to justice.


The house condemned the callous and barbaric invasion of lgangan town and the killings of innocent lives and destruction properties by the marauders.


The lawmakers consoled with Oyo State Government and the families and friends of all those who lost their lives, as a result of the invasion.


They on the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide relief materials to assist all those whose properties businesses were destroyed.


The legislators urged the people of lgangan town and lbarapa axis, to remain calm and report any suspicious to the relevant law enforcement agencies.


Addressing newsmen after plenary, the leader of the South-west caucus, . Femi Fakeye (APC-Osun), demanded that the Executive must protect all Nigerians, in line with the provisions of the Constitution.


He said that the Legislature had moved motions, made recommendations, and sponsored bills to ensure security of lives and properties.


The said that it was for the Executive to implement such resolutions for the safety of all Nigerians and to prevent of law and order. (NAN)

