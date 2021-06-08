The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police to arrest and prosecute assailants who invaded lgangan town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state, killing innocent lives and destroying properties.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Muraina Ajibola (PDP-Oyo) at plenary, on Tuesday.



The motion was co-sponsored by all the lawmakers from the South-west geopolitical zone.



Moving the motion earlier, Ajibola said that suspected armed bandits invaded lgangan town at the wee hours of Saturday, June 5.



He said that the assailants in their large numbers invaded the town on motorcycles and allegedly opened fire without any provocation on innocent, defenseless and harmless indigenes.



“It is alleged that over 50 harmless indigenes of the town were killed in cold blood and about 90 others sustained life threatening injuries and 50 houses including the palace of the Oba of the town (Asigangan of lgangan) was set ablaze.



“Also, petrol filling stations, houses, shops with goods inside, trucks with goods inside and other properties worth millions of Naira, were razed to ashes by the marauders, “he said.



The lawmaker said that the Ibarapa axis of Oyo, has been the hotbed of several violent clashes between the bandits and the indigenous farmers.



He said that Igangan town appeared to be the epicentre of these crises.



According to him, all attempts by the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government to find a permanent solution to the crises, appear not to be successful so far.



Ajibola said that because of the last attack, residents of Igangan town and lbarapa axis of 0yo, were relocating from the town in droves.



He said that the relocation was likely to paralyse the economic and social activities of the area.



The Rep said that the attack could escalate the already tensed security situation in lgangan town, if the assailants were not apprehended and brought to justice.



The house condemned the callous and barbaric invasion of lgangan town and the killings of innocent lives and destruction properties by the marauders.



The lawmakers consoled with Oyo State Government and the families and friends of all those who lost their lives, as a result of the invasion.



They called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide relief materials to assist all those whose properties or businesses were destroyed.



The legislators urged the people of lgangan town and lbarapa axis, to remain calm and report any suspicious person to the relevant law enforcement agencies.



Addressing newsmen after plenary, the leader of the South-west caucus, Rep. Femi Fakeye (APC-Osun), demanded that the Executive must protect all Nigerians, in line with the provisions of the Constitution.



He said that the Legislature had moved motions, made recommendations, and sponsored bills to ensure security of lives and properties.



The lawmaker said that it was for the Executive to implement such resolutions for the safety of all Nigerians and to prevent breakdown of law and order. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

