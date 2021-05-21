Insecurity in Nigeria will soon pass – Interior Minister

May 21, 2021



 The Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the current insecurity challenges in the country were temporary and would soon pass the grace of God.

The minister made the remarks on Friday in Katsina at the passing out of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Female Squad.

“Let me assure Nigerians that the current situation is temporary and we will soon pass the grace of God.

“Our President, Muhammadu Buhari has given law enforcement agents a new task to totally restore peace every community in the country. We shall not rest or be tired until this task is accomplished,” he said.

The minister noted that  no meaningful development could be achieved in a situation of chaos, violence and insecurity.

He said that the women squad established with the aim of assisting in securing schools in the country.

Aregbesola directed other agencies in the ministry, the Immigration, Nigeria Service and Federal Fire Service to establish women squad and give them tasks.

“Women are more half of our population, it is important therefore to include them in any act of nation building, including security,” he said.

Aregbesola revealed that government would continue to enhance the performance of the Corps through adequate funding.

He urged the NSCDC management to give welfare a top priority to enable it achieve its mandate.

He called on the public to continue to provide security agents with useful information about criminals prompt action.

The minister charged the trainees to work to safeguard students in schools and arrest who violate women’s rights in communities.

In his remarks, Gov. Aminu Masari, said that the of the  squad timely when some parents were withdrawing their children from schools.

Masari, represented the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, urged the Corps to train more women to cover the whole of the country. (NAN)

