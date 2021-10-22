Insecurity in Nigeria is going down – Ndume

Sen. Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, said that insecurity reducing with hope that it will completely be eliminated.

Ndume, representing Borno South, said while fielding questions from journalists after the turbaning of All Congress national chairmanship aspirant, Malam Saliu Mustapha, as the new Turaki of Ilorin on Friday.

“Insecurity going down, it not eliminated. Normally this kind of a thing not something that you will just say it is all-over,” he said.

The former majority leader said that the federal government well and its best to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

Speaking after turbaning, Mustapha said that he was delighted to be recognised and the honour would spur him to contribute more to community.

He thanked members of the Ilorin Emirate and the of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, for the honour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi and Gov. Edward Onoja of Kogi, were among dignitaries that attended the event with display of horse ride and cultural display.(NAN) 

