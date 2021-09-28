Insecurity in Katsina State exaggerated — IPAC

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) says the issue of insecurity in Katsina State is not as bad as it has been portrayed to the public.

The IPAC national Chairman, Dr Lionard Nzemwa, said this on Tuesday in Katsina during what he described as a ”fact finding mission” in the state over the insecurity matters.

According to him, the level of security challenges experienced in the state is not as serious as people have been hearing from far away.

“We are in Katsina State for a fact finding mission and also a rescue mission to know exactly the security situation on ground.

“Because, we have been hearing from far that Katsina State is a no-go area because of insecurity.

“But with this visit, what we have seen on the ground is not as serious as what we have been hearing or seeing on social media.

“From what we have seen in the state in terms of insecurity, there is no need for declaring a state of emergenc”, he said.

He commended the state government for the necessary measures put in place in tackling insecurity.

According to him, insecurity in the state is a community-based issue, therefore needs collective efforts in tackling the challenge.

The Special Assistant to Gov. Aminu Masari of the state on security matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, said that the insecurity had improved dueto the efforts of the state government.

According to him, the state government has put in place a lot of measures to tackle insecurity.

Katsina explained that as part of the state government efforts in that regard, recruitment of vigilantes to handle the situation in their communities had begun.

He added that the state government is targeting to recruit more than 3,000 vigilantes before the end of the year, noting that 1,000 of the vigilantes had so far been recruited.

“We have also established conflict resolution centres in the state to domesticate conflict resolutions across the state,” he said.

Katsina commended all security agencies in the state for their efforts.(NAN)

