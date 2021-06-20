Insecurity: Imams demand inclusion of religious leaders in national security architecture

The Committee of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII) has advocated the inclusion of religious leaders in the nation’s security architecture to combat insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of the initiative, Dr Tajuddeen Adigun, made the demand at the 17th Extraordinary Dawrah (Conference) of the FCT Imams, on Saturday in Abuja.

The conference is themed: “Unity of Imams as a Forte to the Ummah and Secured Nation”.

Adigun said that Imams are part of those who could make the nation to be peaceful because they have followers who listen to them more than the politicians.

“The reality is that people have believes and listen to their Imams much more than the politicians. This is not to underate the position of politicians because Allah has handed over power to them we must respect.

“However, politicians should not underate the influence of Imams. If Government decide to be paying salary to religious leaders so as to maintain peace, it is not too much.

“When I say religious leaders I mean generally including the non-Muslim religious leaders because all religions have influence over their followers.

“In FCT, I can tell you we have so many examples of calamities that when 75 per cent of the Imams deliver uniform Friday sermons it will calm the situation,” Adigun said.

The cleric insisted that Imams have pivotal roles to play in curtailing the incessant security challenges facing the country.

He said that even if government did not recognise the role of Imams in tackling insecurity, Imams should recognise it and play their roles responsibly.

Earlier, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, commended the contributions of FCT Imams not just in tackling insecurity but also in ensuring the implementation and success of policies of the FCT administration.

Represented by Malam Bashir Mohammed, the Director, FCTA Human Resource Management, Bello said the FCT administration was particularly appreciative of the efforts of the league of FCT Imams in the fight against COVID-19.

Also, the Chief Imam of Al-Furqan Mosque, Kano, Dr Bashir Umar, described Imams as gatekeepers of the consciousness of the nation and emblems of security as well as the develoment of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was also attended by Imams from the 19 northern states. (NAN)

