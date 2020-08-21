Insecurity: IGP, Bagudu, security chiefs, meet in Zuru

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Heads of the Intelligence Agencies and other critical stakeholders on Wednesday, held a high profile security Town Hall meeting in Zuru. Kebbi State.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP who led a high powered Federal Government delegation of Heads of Intelligence Community in the country said that, the meeting was convened on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari to meet with stakeholders in Zuru Emirate to find peace.

Adamu said: “The President is deeply concerned with the raging security challenges across Nigeria and he is totally committed to urgently redressing the ugly trend.

“President Muhammadu Buhari wants lasting peace and unity urgently restored across Nigeria, including the North East, North West and North Central.

“The president attaches greater attention to all security issues in the country and he wants the country to remain sustainably peaceful .

“It is because of the seriousness to seeing Nigeria being peaceful, as well as the rising security challenges that he directed the conduct of this to ensure Hall meeting .

“This is also sequel to the emerging trend in Zuru , hence this meeting, to bring lasting peace.”

The IGP said that, the recurring security challenges in the North East, North West and North Central were banditry and insugency and pldged that, they would soon be history .

Adamu further noted that, the various security challenges were ripple effects amongst the States, while there were confirmed infiltrations by foreigners from Niger, Chad and Niger republics.

The IGP also noted that, the concept of community Policing was conceived to invlove the communities in the art of ensuring lasting peace in the country.

He however lamented that the ‘ Yan Sa kai ” vigilante group set up by Community not only in Kebbi, but in other states like Zamfara and Katsina tended to fuel insecurity, because of the manner they were set up without proper control and command structure.

The IGP advised Zuru emirate to set up a community security advisory committee,to scrutinise the ‘ Yan Sa kai,’ and incorporate them into the Community Policing system after being trained by the government .

Adamu explained that, the Zuru meeting would be followed up by another one in Abuja, to further brainstorm on the plausible ways forward and to come up with a road map for achieving peace with all the stakeholders involved.

” It is after the follow up meeting in Abuja that we will make our report to the President for immediate actions.

” I must commend Gov.Bagudu and all the critical stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment,” Adamu, said.

Also speaking,Gov Bagudu lauded President for his relentless resolve to ensure the protection of the lives and property of Nigerians, irrespective of any Political, religious or ethnic affiliations.

Bagudu further explained that, Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State were renowned for unequalled tolerance, peaceful coexistence and love for one another .

The governor noted that, there is no local government, out of the twenty one local governments in the state where farmers were not currently going to their farmers, sequel to the prevailing peace and unity across the state.

Bagudu extolled the diligence and commitment of the various security agencies in the country, inspite of some formidable challenges .

The Kebbi governor averred:” We are therefore highly proud of the good job they are doing and we will continue to support them, in every way possible .

” Kebbi State is not partisan and we will not be partisan. We will continue to be fair, just and equal. We will make sure that, criminals are kept in the prisons.

“We will identify and punish criminals and we will never deviate from the path of glory our state was known for .”

Governor Bagudu sternly frowned at extrajudicial killings, decrying, ” Extrajudicial killing is wrong and can only invite more problem. What solves problem is when people agree to live and work together to solve their problem .”

The governor warned that banditry and insecurity were capable of scuttling economic and other opportunities that thrive in the state.

‘ Nobody should be a bandit, we have economic opportunities and all those who engaged in banditry are threatening our progress.

” President Buhari in his gracious wisdom signed a law which saw the creation of a Federal University of Agriculture in Zuru. Banditry can threaten the take off and proper functioning of the university.

” President Buhari signed a presidential artisanal gold mining initiative of which the pilot states were Kebbi and Osun, the two leading producing areas in Kebbi are Fakai and Ngaski.

‘ A futuristic effort is taking place between Kebbi and NNPC in the production of biofuel Program that

will be producing ethanol fuel.”

The Emir of Zuru , Major General (rtd) Sani Sami , Gomo 11, thanked the governor and IGP for their efforts in convening the peace and security meeting in Zuru.

He opined that his emirate had been known for its peaceful coexistence and tolerance until in recent time when insecurity crept in the area.

The emir urged all parties to come together and embrace peace, just as he recommended a truce and reconciliation peace committee,” opining,”blame game is not the answer, all must come together for peace.”

Director General DSS , Yusuf Magaji Bichi appealed to the people of Zuru emirate to remain peaceful and united as they were known for, adding, ” Zuru people are peace loving and accommodating people and determined to achieve result.”

He urged them to cooperate with the various security agencies, to find a lasting peace.

Earlier, key stakeholders in the emirate such as General Muhammdu Magoro ( rtd), Alhaji Muhammdu Kiruwa, National President of MACBAN, Mr. John Mani Giwa,leader of ‘ Yan Sa Kai’, Alhaji Alhassan Garba Mikailu, President of Zuru Emirate Development Association (ZEDS) , Air Vice Marshal Musa Sallau , CAN Chairman and Sarkin Malamai all proferred various plausible solutions, to achieve peace and security in the emirate.

The speakers maintained that, peace and security in the area were sacrosant for achieving sustainable development .

They all expressed the urgent need to give peace a chance in the emirate.

The Inspector General of Police entourage include Director General (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Chief Defence Intelligence (CDI), representative of National Defense Agency ( NIA), AIG Lamorde and AIG Bala Sanchi among others.

The town hall meeting on peace and security was also attended by the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe Dabai, Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah, General Muhammdu Magoro (rtd), Hon. Kabiru Tukura, Emir of Zuru, General Muhammdu Sani Sami (rtd), the five Chiefdoms of Dabai, Sakaba, Wasagu, Danko and Fakai, Special Adviser (SA) on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba who represented the SSG, Alhaji Sufyanu Garba Bena, Permanent Secretary Special Services , Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Government Chairmen among others.