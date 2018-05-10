The Senate on Thursday, urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris to “stop holding on to the straw” for refusing to honour its summons on rising insecurity across the country.

In a statement in Abuja by its Spokesman, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, the Senate said the crux of the matter that informed the invitation was the ceaseless killings across the country.

It stated that the summons had nothing to do with the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye, pointing out the matter had been overtaken by events.

It said that it had noted Police’s reaction to Wednesday’s resolution of the upper chamber over Idris’ continued refusal to appear before it for explanation on circumstances surrounding spate of killings across the country.

“Let it be known that the IGP by trying to reduce the reason for his invitation by the Senate to the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye is simply holding on to the straw.

“The issue of Sen. Melaye’s arrest has been overtaken by events. The courts are already handling the related cases.

“Our main concern is the security crisis across the country where people are being killed in scores on daily basis.

“The primary responsibility of the Police is maintenance of law and order as well as protection of lives and property.

“If there is a breach along the line of this responsibility, we do not see why the IGP should not be invited to offer explanation to the arm of government constitutionally empowered to ask questions and investigate the breach.

“Idris should not seek to confuse issues or play on the intelligence of members of the public with his diversionary statement or claims,’’ the senate said.

The red chamber added that its resolution leading to Idris’ invitation “is clear and we invite our people to check.

“It is for the purpose of having a transparent and open hearing that we fixed his appearance for Wednesday when our plenary sitting enjoys live coverage on national television.

“Any public officer who plans to place himself above an arm of government is obviously not fit to remain in office.

“Mr Idris is only afraid of his shadows by alleging witch-hunt when he is called to account on the performance of the duties of his organisation.” (NAN)