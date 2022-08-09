Insecurity: I-G seeks trust between police, communities

By Hajara Leman

The Inspector-General of Police , Mr Usman Baba has called on summit participants to focus on building trust between communities and the Police by providing useful information.

Alkali made the call while addressing participants on Tuesday at the opening of a three-day Security and Peace summit in Gombe State.

The theme of the summit is `Mitigating Contemporary Security Challenges for Sustainable Socio Economic Development.

’“ I would like to call on the resource persons and participants to pay utmost attention to matters such as building trust between communities and the police.

“ It is my expectation that during this 3-day Summit, all issues of security importance will be extensively discussed and effective strategies to address them identified,’’ he said.

He said the summit was coming at a crucial time when the Nigeria police force was working towards deepening the engagement of the concept of community partnership.

The police boss said that community policing seeks to address security challenges through active citizens engagement.

He said the police under his leadership, considers it imperative that community leaders, community-based associations, local community groups and all citizens are actively engaged.

In his remarks, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said the summit, was convened to provide opportunity for security personnel and stakeholders to identify security challenges and provide ways of mitigating them.

‘’The Gombe State Security and Peace Summit is part of our government’s strategies of building and enhancing strategic partnerships for an effective internal security governance,“he said.

The governor said that with the calibre of resource persons invited, charting a new direction for mitigating internal security matters in Gombe State and Nigeria as a whole was possible.

Earlier, Prof. Abubakar Njodi, Secretary to the State Government said the relationship between government and security agencies in the state, had contributed immensely to peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion was the presentation of vehicles by the state government to security operatives in the state. (NAN)

