Insecurity: Group urges regulation of tricycle operation in Jos

Following the rising spate of insecurity in Plateau, a group, Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on the authorities to regulate the operations of commercial tricycles in Jos.



Chairman of the group, Rev. Moses Ebuga, made the call during a press conference on Monday in Jos.



According to him, criminals have infiltrated and taken advantage of the tricycle operation to perpetrate all sort of crimes in Jos and environs.



He noted that hoodlums often used that means of transportation to steal, kidnap, defraud and even kill innocents citizens of the state.



“We have noticed the recent activities of tricycles operators and observed that they have been infiltrated by bad elements.



“These bad elements engage in kidnapping, attacking, stealing, defrauding and in many instances kill innocent passengers.



“Areas where such incidents have been recorded include University of Jos community, Bauchi Ring Road, Farina Gada, Bauchi Road, Dadin Kowa, Rayfield, among others.



“We call on government and security agencies to regulate the activities of tricycle operators in order to safeguard the lives and property of the people,”he said.



Ebuga also called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward ending all forms of insecurity in Plateau (NAN)

