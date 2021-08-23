Insecurity: Group urges regulation of tricycle operation in Jos

rising spate of insecurity in Plateau, a group,  Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria, has called on authorities to regulate operations of commercial tricycles in Jos.


Chairman of group, Rev. Moses Ebuga, made call during a press conference on in Jos.


According to him, criminals have infiltrated and taken advantage of tricycle to perpetrate all sort of crimes in Jos and environs.


noted that hoodlums often used that means to steal, kidnap, defraud and even kill innocents citizens of state.


“We have noticed recent of tricycles operators and observed that they have been infiltrated by bad elements.


“These bad elements engage in kidnapping, attacking, stealing, defrauding and in many instances kill innocent passengers.


“Areas where such incidents have been recorded  include of Jos community, Bauchi Ring Road, Farina Gada, Bauchi Road, Dadin Kowa, Rayfield, among others.


“We call on government and security to regulate activities of tricycle operators in order to safeguard the  lives and property of people,” said.


Ebuga also called on security to intensify efforts toward ending all forms of insecurity in Plateau (NAN)

