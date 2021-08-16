Insecurity: Group urges government on youth development

An NGO, the Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse (YIAVHA) has advised government at all levels to pay more attention toward promoting youth development agenda.Mr Jacob Pwakim, the Executive Director of the organisation, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Jos, adding that such move would address some of the security challenges in the country.Pwakim, who decried the spate of killings in some parts of the country, urged government to initiate policies that would address youth restiveness by engaging them in meaningful ventures.He said majority of Nigerian youth were endowed with huge potentials which if properly harnessed would entrench lasting peace in the society.“

This is quite a challenging period for young people at different levels in this country.“We call on the attention of the government at all levels and other stakeholders to see youth development as an issue of national security.“Young people are great assets for collaboration and their role can deepen any peace and security agenda in this country“There should be the design and implementation of strategic initiatives that will address the impact of the persistent violence on young people.” This will reduce the vulnerability of the society to violent conflicts and the continuous call for revenge at any period that they are provoked ,” he said.Pwakim, who condemned the recent killings and wanton destruction of properties in Bassa, Bokkos, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas of Plateau, called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward addressing the menace.

He commended the security agencies for their prompt response during the killing of some commuters at Rukuba road area of Jos North and urged them to do same in other areas of the state facing myriad of security challenges.“YIAVHA welcomes the deployment of a special security team to look into the recent killings in Jos; we are hopeful that this will bring an end to the persistent attacks on commuters in the state“As we yearn for justice for those killed, which warranted swift response of the Inspector General of Police, who ordered the deployment of special force, we also urge government to be more deliberate in their quest for justice to accommodate other citizens who feel vulnerable in a country they are to receive protection against any external or internal aggression. “

The state of security in Plateau must be reviewed to understand the vulnerability of the state and what will work. The investigation must also incorporate victims of various attacks to understand their complacency,” he urged.Pwakim commended the roles of religious and traditional leaders and non state actors toward ensuring calmness and peaceful co-existence in the state. He appealed to residents of the state to be law abiding and desist from taking laws into their hands for peace to reign. (NAN)

