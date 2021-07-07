Insecurity: Group to assist families of slain security personnel

A group, called Caleb and Greg Foundation, says it will provide assistance to families of security personnel killed during the attacks by insurgents in different parts of the country.



The President of the foundation, Mr Olusegun Bamgbose, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri on Wednesday.



Bamgbose stated that the group, a non-governmental organisation, would do this through a programme, it called “God Bless Our Security Agents (GBOSA)”.



He further stated that the programme would help to alleviate the sufferings of the bereaved families.



He said: “As a concerned citizen and president of the foundation, I have decided to come up with GBOSA.



“The programme will ensure that at least two children of any slain officer were offered scholarships.



“The foundation will also take care of the medical bills of any security agents, whose wives give birth to a set of twins or more.

“Security operatives will be entitled to at least one free meal a day.



“N1 million will be awarded to the best Commissioner of Police of the year and the maiden edition of the award will be in December 2022.



According to him, the objective is to encourage security operatives to be more dedicated to their duty, adding that it would kick-off in March 2022.



Bamgbose regretted that the worsening security situation in the country was taking a toll on security agents, who were being killed on a daily basis.



“Our security agents are now exposed to danger. They have become endangered species, no thanks to the activities of bandits and insurgents.



“Unfortunately, widows of these slain security men are left traumatised and frustrated with some of their children dropping out of school,’’ he said.



Bamgbose described security agents as heroes, saying that they had been overstretched and deserved compensation from all well-meaning Nigerians.



He, therefore, called on all hands to be on deck to encourage and empower security personnel to do their best.



He said the group would soon communicate its intentions to President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies. (NAN)

