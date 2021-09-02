Insecurity: Group seeks deployment of more security to UniJos

A group, under the aegis of Forum of Plateau State People in University of Jos, has called on the State and Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to the university.

The group said it is to curtail incessant attacks and killing of students and members of staff of the institution during uprising in any part of Jos.

Prof. Nestor Chagok, Chairman of the forum, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

Chagok, who decried the increasing insecurity in Plateau, lamented that innocent students and staff members of the university were usually victims during security breaches in Jos.

The Don, who described the situation as worrisome, accused hoodlums residing in some host communities of the university as perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He lamented that the ugly trend was giving the university and the state a bad name, insisting that it had grossly affected the academic activities in the institution.

“We the people of Plateau privileged to work in the university of Jos condemn in totality all the attacks, killings, maiming, and destruction of property, farmlands, cattle rustling and all forms of insecurity in the state.

“We commiserate with all communities and the people that have suffered the loss of their loved ones and their property.

“However, we are worried that anytime there is crisis or tension elsewhere or around the city of Jos, staff members and students of the university become victims of attacks by hoodlums from its neighbouring communities.

“The recent uprising in Jos had our students attacked, some killed, other injured and some still missing.

“We request that security provisions be made to safeguard our environment so we can concentrate and pursue the course of building the future of our nation through raising well-educated people in a secure atmosphere,” he urged.

Chagok, who commended the management of the university, government and security agencies in ensuring the safety of students and workers, also appealed that a mobile police barracks be established around the institution.

He also advised management and government to intensify efforts toward relocating faculties and departments of the university located elsewhere to its permanent site at Naraguta.

He further urged government to facilitate the acquisition of all lands and relocate communities within the radius of two kilometers to three kilometers around the university.

“In view of the porosity and vulnerability of the campuses, staff and students and to guarantee security, we recommend among many things that government should reclaim land encroached upon at the university’s Bauchi road and Naraguta campuses.

“Government should raise security towers at intervals of one kilometer round the school manned by well trained and licenced security guards and establish a mobile police barracks around university’s vicinity.

“Management should procure students buses that will ply designated routes, among other measures that should be taken for the safety of the members of the university community,” Chagok advised.

The chairman further tasked security agencies to intensify efforts toward addressing the circle of attacks and killings in the state.

He also advised them to be professional, fair and just to all irrespective of tribe or religious affiliations.

He called on residents of the state to tolerate, love and learn to live in peace with one another, noting that no society could progress under a rancorous atmosphere. (NAN)

