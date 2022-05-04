Insecurity: Group harps on inter-faith harmony, peaceful coexistence

By Deborah Coker

An Islamic group, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, on Tuesday, harped on inter-faith harmony and peaceful coexistence as panacea to the security challenge currently facing the country.

The Imam of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Worldwide, Shaheed Ahmad, stated this in Benin, on the occasion of this year’s Eid Milad party, organised by the group.

According to Ahmad, who is presently serving Edo and Delta states, Eid Milad party is an occasion where the group fetes members of its immediate host community, irrespective of their faiths.

He stressed the need for maintaining love and harmony with fellow humans so as to enhance a peaceful atmosphere in the state in particular and Nigeria at large.

“You know in these days of insecurity everywhere, we must maintain good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence among one another.

“Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has, as its motto, ‘Love for all, hatred for none. This is the fundamental doctrine given to us by the founder of Islam. So we are representing true Islam in this regard,” he said.

Ahmad noted that for peace to reign, people must learn how to show love and live in harmony, with mutual understanding and consultation.

“We need love and brotherliness, while our neighbours must be very important to us.

“You should not deny your neighbours any form of assistance and you must walk together in peace,” he said.

The imam said that the motive of the get-together was not only to eat and drink, but to also serve as an opportunity for those in attendance to know their immediate neighbours and promote inter-faith harmony.

This, he said, was with a view to ensuring mutual assistance, when the need arose.

Speaking on behalf of the host community, Secretary of the landlords and landladies association, Back of Stadium, Mr Aikpitanyi Osas, commended the group for the gesture.

Osas described the programme as an indication of the group’s love for oneness, in conformity with the message of peace being preached by Islam.

According to him, the group has been able to reawaken the respect and love it has for Islam and humanity. (NAN)

