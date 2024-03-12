Insecurity: Gov. Nwifuru wants security agencies to form joint task-force

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has directed the setting up of a joint task force among security agencies in an effort to combat crime in the State.

Prof. Grace Umezurike, Secretary to the State Government, gave this indication after the State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki on Monday.

Umezurike said that Gov. Nwifuru gave the directive to the security agencies in order to achieve adequate security of lives and properties of the citizens.

She noted that the directive followed the recent attacks by some suspected hoodlums in different parts of the State.

The Secretary to the state Government said the Governor expressed concern over the incessant insecurity in the State

According to her, the attacks included the incident at Hilltop Road which claimed the lives of four police officers and a civilian.

“Also, another attack in Ohaukwu Local Government Area claimed the live of a Point of Sale (PoS) Operator and the killing of another person in a hotel in the area.

“The Council resolved that there should be a Joint Task Force team drawn from all the Security Agencies operating in the State,” she added.

Umezurike noted that Nwifuru assured that the state government is intensifying efforts to fish out hoodlums in the state. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna