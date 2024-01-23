Insecurity: Gov Mutfwang declares state of emergency in Mangu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has declared a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

A statement by Mr Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs, quoted the governor as saying that the action became necessary “in view of the deterioration of the security situation within the area”.

“We arrived at this decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies; only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice.

“I urge all citizens, especially residents of Mangu Local Government Area, to comply with the directive and assist the security personnel by providing reliable information to aid the bid to restore peace and order.

“It may appear as though some people are determined to create an atmosphere of insecurity in the state, despite the government’s efforts to end the activities of terrorist elements.

“I want to express my sympathy to the families of affected victims and the injured, and assure them that government will do everything possible to ensure that lasting peace returns to Plateau.

“The curfew will be reviewed as soon as the security situation improves,” Mutfwang was quoted as saying. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

