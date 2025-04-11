Insecurity: GOC seeks public support, sends strong message to criminal elements

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), I Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayerinso Saraso has called on Nigerians to continue supporting the military’s efforts in tackling

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), I Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayerinso Saraso has called on Nigerians to continue supporting the military’s efforts in tackling insecurity, warning criminal elements to desist or face consequences.

The GOC gave the warning at the closing ceremony of the I Division inter-brigade combat proficiency competition in Kano.

” We are more prepared, energised, and determined than ever to combat any emerging threats in the division’s area of responsibility.

“We urge well-meaning individuals in Kano and surrounding areas to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in maintaining and, where possible, improving the relative peace in the state.

“Those who may choose to ignore the warning should be prepared to face the full force of the newly reinvigorated troops,” he said.

Saraso who emphasised the importance of training in the Army, said that the annual competition was organised to test the endurance, improving junior leadership skills.

“The training will also instill discipline and initiative among Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) within a specified rank bracket in the Division,” he explained.

He said that the exercise also seeks to enhance combat proficiency, marksmanship, and physical fitness through regular training.

“It is in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy, which is to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment,” he said.

The special guest of honour, retired Air Cmdr Sani Zakari, urged the participants who did not do well in the exercise to accept their position in the spirit of sportsmanship and return to training with renewed determination, as the road to the future remains a continuous journey.

He said that the Nigerian Army, under the visionary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has continued to forge ahead in its drive for professionalism and excellence.

Zakari urged the troops to sustain effective training, which remains the best form of welfare.

The Commander, III Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Tukur said the competition was organised to foster team spirit and enhance the combat readiness of officers in preparation for future operations.

He said the objectives of the four-day competition were successfully achieved.

Tukur commended the participants for their performance and urged them to remain committed and productive in their assigned duties.

Earlier, the judge of the competition, Lt.-Col. Mustaheen Edu, who announced the results after the four-day contest, said III Brigade scored 1,096 points to emerge overall winners of the competition.

He said that I Division, Kaduna came second with 956.5 and 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna came third with 857 points each.(NAN) www.nannews.ng