Insecurity: Garrison Commander charges troops on professionalism, resilience

The Garrison Commander, Army Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, has challenged troops to remain professional and always deploy their skills in combating the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Isoni said during the final of the garrison’s Corporal and Below Proficiency Competition held at Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja, that the task before any officer and soldier was to continuously update their skills through training to enhance their combat readiness.

The Commander, who was represented by the garrison’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Tilawan, added that this was one of the command philosophy of the Chief Army Staff’s (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“The Chief Army Staff has directed training of all personnel at all levels, reiterating the belief that if we train and sweat blood during peace time, we will sweat less during military operations,” he said.

According to him, the week-long competition was to test the participants level of endurance and discipline, and push it to the peak.

“Your endurance was tested during the point to pin size, obstacle crossing and other additions that were introduced by the galaxy training of recent, and your teamwork and discipline were also tested during the drill competition,” he added.

The garrison commander commended the participants, but said though he was excited with the outcome of their weapons handling and range classification, there was still room for improvement.

He said they must take all training exercises seriously, because they could decide the outcome of any battle they find themselves.

Earlier, the garrison’s training officer, Brig.-Gen. EE Agada, said the competition was organised to showcase the exceptional skills of the soldiers in map reading, navigation, shooting, obstacle crossing, stripping and assembling of weapons, and tug of war.

”The objective has been realised,” he said, and congratulated the participants for giving their best throughout the competition and demonstrating appreciable level of professionalism.

“To the winning team, that is the Alpha Company Team, I commend your outstanding performance and commendable display of skills, your achievement is a testament to your hard work, discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“You have set a commendable standard for others to follow, particularly in our upcoming event.

“To the teams that are not a major winner, that is the Bravo and the Charlie teams, remember that participation in this competition itself is a testament to your capabilities and dedication.

“The true measure of your success lies in the growth and improvement you have achieved throughout this competition,” Agada said. (NAN

By Sumaila Ogbaje