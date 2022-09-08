Insecurity: Foundation trains Zamfara communities on intelligence, early response

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Cleen Foundation has commenced a three-day capacity building for vulnerable communities in Zamfara on intelligence and early response to security issues.

The Programme Officer, Ebere Mbegbu said on Thursday in Gusau that the sensitization was to educate community members on how to mount surveillance around their villages and towns.Mbegbu also said the participants would be exposed to early warning signs, to enable them report potential security breach before it occurs.“The training will also promote synergy between rural communities and security agencies to enhance confidence building on intelligence sharing,” the official added.He said that the foundation decided to carry out the training in order to support government efforts towards the restoration of peace in all communities in the state.

According to him, Zamfara has the most vulnerable communities in terms of insecurity in Nigeria, which has affected all aspect of citizens lives.

Also, Assistant Police Commissioner, Bello Umar commended Cleen Foundation for the training, saying it would help communities in tackling security challenges.He called on the participants to use the knowledge to save their communities from attacks.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were from Nahuche, Yashi Bungudu, Bulunku and Rijiya communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

