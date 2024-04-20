Insecurity, flooding: Governor Ododo begs FG for help

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on the federal government to assist the state in tackling the menace of insecurity and incessant flooding in some parts of the state, Special Adiviser to the governor on Media, Ismaila Isa revealed in a statement.

Governor Ododo made the call when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal commission, RMAFC at the Government House, Lokoja on Thursday.

The Governor noted that as a transit state that borders 10 other states, Kogi is in dire need of improved financial intervention from the federal government to address challenges of insecurity and flooding which he noted could impact other states around Kogi if left unaddressed.

Governor Ododo therefore sought consideration for improved funding from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission under the Stabilization Fund to address emerging challenges in the state as part of ongoing special intervention by the federal government.

In a remark, the Leader of the delegation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Bako Ibrahim Shettima explained that the team was in Kogi State to verify the justification for the disbursement of the Stabilization Fund in view of the state government’s request.

He stated that the issues presented to the commission would be evaluated, adding that proactive steps would be taken to meet the demand by the Kogi State government.

Governor Ododo was later accompanied by the RMAFC delegation on a tour of some ongoing projects in the state including the 9 Kilometer Zone 8-Zango-GYB Road, 5.5 Kilometer Zone 8-Crusher Road, and the refurbishment workshop at the Kogi State Agricultural Development Project complex in Felele, among others.