Insecurity: FG town hall meeting adopts state police

The Town Hall Meeting on National Security by the Federal has recommended that state police should be supported by the National Assembly as well as the House of Assembly in states.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship interview programme, NANForum.

He said the meeting made the recommendation based on the consensus that state police would give governors better leverage in the handling of security issues within domains.

Mohammed said the recommendations from the town hall meeting held on April 8 in Kaduna would be presented the National Economic Council (NEC)  its meeting on Thursday.

NAN reports that NEC is a decision making body presided over by Vice Yemi Osinbajo and has all the 36 governors, FCT Minister and some ministers as members.

The minister  also disclosed that the town hall meeting recommended decentralisation and reformation of the judiciary, adding that this should be done through constitutional amendment.

Autonomy for local governments, he said, was also adopted the town hall meeting.

“Another resolution is that every level of must ensure that every child of age has compulsory and free .

of the discussants took us back 1973 under Gen. Yakubu Gowon regime when there was a national retreat; at that national retreat, it was resolved come up with just national pledge.

“They pledged ensure that Nigerians will not through any civil war again and at the end of that retreat, came up with this single pledge that all children born after the end of civil war must have free and compulsory , ” he said.

The minister noted that the call for compulsory and free was reinforced at the meeting.

Mohammed added that acquiring basic education would help in reducing banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and social vices. (NAN)

