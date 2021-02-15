The Federal Government on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated a 17-man Implementation Committee on Community Safety and Human Security, to strategise ways to reduce crimes and violence in the country. The initiative in collaboration with Risk and Accidental Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), a non-governmental organisation, is to work as multi-sectoral stakeholders to provide a platform for all tiers of government to improve grassroots security network.

The relevant representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are also expected to involve in the system to brainstorm in mobilising grassroots intelligence for rural community security management system. Inaugurating the committee, Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, explained that the primary objective of the committee was to strategise for community safety and human security programmes.

Akume said the idea was for integrated approach among the network of stakeholders, looking at the levels of violence, crimes and conflicts, and to ensure lasting responses to contemporary security challenges in the country. “Today`s event is apt, as all relevant security institutions and stakeholders in the evolving contemporary security management institutions have been brought together to work from grassroots level with non-state actors.

“This is to expand the narratives and intelligence towards community safety, first at the local level which in most instances act as a springboard for all major violence and conflicts that escalate to national acrimony, ” he explained. According to him, the initiative is recognised within the framework of the UN’s Trust Fund for Human Security (UNTFHS). He added that the programme was also designed to generate more than 30, 000 jobs for the youths and create skilled manpower for more than 50, 000 women across the nation. He said: “As noted in UN General Assembly resolution 66/290, human security is an approach to assist member states in identifying and addressing widespread and cross-cutting challenges to the survival, livelihood and dignity of the people.

“Therefore, the committee stands a greater chance to benefit from the UNTFHS which is accessible by all member states including Nigeria.” Akume listed some of the committee’s responsibilities to include designing strategies and develop standard operating procedure for implementation of community safety, strengthening inter-community relations, build improved community resilience, among others.

The committee chaired by Akume, has Mr Ben Odohofre – RAPSON Coordinator, Mr Ojelabi Idowu of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Benson Victor of Nigerian Correctional Service, Alhaji Ibrahim Sabo and Dr Bassey Etim-Ikang as members. Others are, Mr Oche Obilikwu, Mr Peter Egbodo, Mrs Okechukwu Anuli, retired ACP Eric Obi, Mr O.I. Oga of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Jonathan Obaje, Amb. Shedrack Uwajuonye, Mr Richard Terwase, Mrs Angela Ibiware, Maryiam Abdulmalik, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji and Mrs Julie Osagie.

Responding, Mr Ben Odohofre, RAPSON Coordinator, said the initiative would enable Nigeria to access the UN`s trust fund which was also meant for countries with security challenges.

“We have UN`s trust fund for human security, Nigeria has not benefited from the fund and this fund is basically for crisis and we feel that if we put this together, we will be able to access that fund,” he said. (NAN)