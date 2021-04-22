The Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, on Thursday said the institution was partnering the host community on peace building to guard against incessant communal and other crises in the area.Prof. Jude Rabo, the Vice Chancellor of the university, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen on the sideline of the institution’s first inaugural lecture delivered by Prof. Samuel Ekanem in Wukari.According to him,

the institution has set up a host community body on security to stay proactive and guard against any attack on the school and the community.Rabo explained that with the recent security challenges in the country, there was need to enter and sustain such partnership for better security arrangement.“The partnership with the host community will help forestall any possible attack on students and members of the university community and the community a large.

“Security is everyone’s business and we must work towards protecting ourselves and our host community,” he said.Delivering his inaugural lecture, Ekanem highlighted the dangers of insecurity on national development, saying all hands must be deck to find solutions.“

The Federal Government and those of us in the academia need to collaborate and develop ideal philosophies that will address the increasing social vices in the country,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

