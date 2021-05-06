Insecurity: FCTA reiterates commitment to safety of school age students

The Federal Capital Administration (FCTA) Secretariat has reiterated the safety of school age students in various schools across the .

The Director, Administration and Finance of the secretariat, Mr Leramoh Abdulrazaq made the commitment at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Abdulrazaq said it was imperative to again allay the fears of parents, guardians and stakeholders of the safety of their wards in schools operating within the FCT.

He said that the insecurity challenges across the country had been of utmost concern to the FCT authority and had continued to put all efforts and strategies to safeguard its .

“The resumption of schools for third term academic session since April, has been running smoothly.

“This is intensive monitoring and inspection mechanism in place by its various departments mandated such responsibilities,” he said.

Abdulrazaq, who said that no security breach had been recorded in FCT, while debunking that FCT schools had been .

He said that in the face of emerging security challenges, the secretariat had continued to its security personnel and surveillance strict adherence to security tips.

The director also assured that the secretariat would ensure conducive learning environment full compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.

Abdulrazaq called on parents, guardians and stakeholders not to relent in complementing the government’s efforts and sustaining the various safety the FCT administration had put in place.

He assured them of their wards’ safety under the Secretariat custody, stressing that FCT Schools remained safe with effective and efficient learning and teaching taking place unhindered. (NAN)

